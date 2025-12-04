Pilot training boosted as IBUAM, Auxano Aviation buy 30 Jabiru aircraft

The Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) has strengthened pilot training in Nigeria by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Auxano Consulting Nigeria Limited, operating as Auxano Aviation, for the purchase of 30 Jabiru J430 training aircraft.

The agreement is designed to expand the university’s aviation training capacity and support the development of skilled aeronautical professionals in the country.

The signing ceremony took place today, Thursday, during the Nigeria International Airshow event at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,t Abuja.

At the signing ceremony were the Founder and CEO of IBUAM, Isaac Balami and the Vice Chancellor, who is a seasoned professor, AVM (Rtd) P.O Jemitola.

Under the terms of the MoU, Auxano Aviation, an authorised distributor of Jabiru Aircraft in Nigeria, will deliver the aircraft in structured phases, supplying 10 aircraft every year and completing the full delivery of all 30 units within three years.

The partnership is also expected to advance research, flight operations training, and general aviation development nationwide.

The MoU outlines Auxano Aviation’s responsibilities, which include providing aircraft registration support, airworthiness documentation, initial spares, tools, and handbooks.

The company will also offer familiarisation training for IBUAM instructors and maintenance personnel, alongside periodic technical oversight and access to Jabiru-approved parts and services.

Speaking during the signing, IBUAM VC, Prof. Jemitola, said the acquisition represents a bold and strategic investment in the future of Nigeria’s aviation workforce.

According to him, the partnership marks a significant boost to our training capacity.

“With 30 modern training aircraft coming in phases, IBUAM is positioning itself as a leading centre for world-class pilot training in Africa,” the VC said.

He emphasised that the phased delivery model provides stability and ensures the institution can expand its training operations sustainably.

Also speaking, the university founder, Isaac Balami, said, receiving 10 aircraft every year allows us to scale progressively and maintain high safety and operational standards, adding that it ensures that our students have consistent access to functional and reliable training aircraft.

Balami also expressed confidence in Auxano Aviation’s technical depth and long-term support commitments.

“Auxano Aviation is not only supplying aircraft; they are supplying expertise. Their technical support will help us maintain NCAA-compliant training and aircraft management practices,” he said.

In line with the MoU, IBUAM will deploy the aircraft strictly for student pilot training, aeronautical research, and flight operations programs.

The university is required to maintain NCAA standards, ensure only qualified instructors and engineers operate the aircraft, and provide adequate hangarage, security, and operational infrastructure.

The MoU is effective immediately. Meanwhile, in part fulfilment of the agreement, two aircraft would be delivered to IBUAM in December this year while 10 would be received in 2026. Another set would be delivered in 2027 to complete the deal.

While some of the aircraft would be delivered in whole, others will be delivered in pieces and assembled by IBUAM and 7star GLobal Airlines, to form an additional training opportunity for students and other trainees.

The partnership is considered one of the largest aviation training aircraft acquisitions by a higher institution in Nigeria, an indication of a renewed drive to modernize pilot training and raise the bar in aviation education.