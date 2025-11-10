Turkish Airlines secures $412m from China for expansion

Turkish Airlines has completed a financing transaction with Bank of China, arranged by Bank of China Turkey A.Ş.

The five-year facility, amounting to 2.9 billion Chinese Yuan (equivalent to $412 million), will support the Airline’s core development initiatives, including fleet expansion, business growth, the construction of new facilities and infrastructure projects at Istanbul Airport.

The transaction marks a new milestone in Turkish Airlines’ ongoing efforts to diversify its funding sources while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and globally inclusive growth.

Coordinated by Bank of China Turkey and BOC Macau branch as the lender of the facility, the financing also represents a strengthening of financial cooperation between Türkiye and China, further aligning with both countries’ long-term strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the successful transaction, Turkish Airlines Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, Prof. Murat Şeker stated: “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Bank of China through this important financing transaction. As Turkish Airlines continues to pursue sustainable growth and global expansion, we highly value the trust and partnership established with leading international institutions, such as the Bank of China. This cooperation not only strengthens our flag carrier’s financial position but also contributes to the broader economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China.”