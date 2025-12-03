We’re building efficient, financially sustainable FAAN – Ganduje

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the board is building a modernised airport authority that is more efficient, service-driven, and well positioned to compete in an increasingly sophisticated global aviation landscape.

Ganduje, while speaking at a four-day FAAN board and stakeholders retreat yesterday in Abuja, said the theme, “Future-Proofing FAAN: Leadership, Modernization and Strategic Renewal,” speaks directly to the realities of today’s aviation environment and the need for the authority to continuously evolve, anticipate emerging trends, and adopt innovative approaches that ensure long-term resilience, efficiency, and global relevance.

He mentioned that in the next four days, they will examine several issues, including aviation infrastructure development, operational efficiency, institutional strengthening, improved policy coordination, and enhanced collaboration among agencies that operate within the airport ecosystem.

Ganduje said, “These conversations are essential to building a FAAN that is modern, service-driven, and well positioned to compete in an increasingly sophisticated global aviation landscape.”

Commending the President for his commitment to modern infrastructure, digital transformation, safety, and operational excellence in the aviation sector, he also appreciated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his vision and support, coupled with the collaborative working relationship between the Governing Board and the FAAN Management team under the capable leadership of the Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.

Ganduje stated that their responsibility is to guide FAAN toward becoming a modern, efficient, innovative, and financially sustainable institution, adding that to achieve this in the next four days they must pay keen attention to strengthening leadership culture at all levels, ensuring that integrity, accountability, and excellence guide every decision.

The Board chairman added that they will also be looking at how to accelerate airport modernisation by upgrading infrastructure, enhancing security systems, and adopting digital solutions that align the airports with global best practices, investing in staff welfare and capacity development, improving operational efficiency, and expanding revenue generation, among other issues.

Also, in her opening remarks at the retreat, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, highlighted three key pillars for the authority’s future: Leadership, Modernisation, and Strategic Renewal.

“I want to reaffirm that FAAN, under my leadership, operates on a clear, open-door policy,” she said, adding that this approach fosters innovation, transparency, and collaborative problem-solving.

Mrs Kuku emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure and ensuring all airports are safe, secure, and welcoming. “We must ensure that all our airports are safe, secure, and welcoming spaces for our many guests, who are the reason for our existence,” she stressed.

She expressed her appreciation to the Board Chairman, Umar Ganduje, and members of the Board for their dedication and guidance. “Your presence here signifies a shared determination to steer this Authority toward its full potential,” she said.

The FAAN MD expressed confidence that the retreat would be a great success, marking a significant step forward in FAAN’s journey toward a future-proof organisation. “I am confident that, with the calibre of leaders assembled here, this retreat will be a great success,” she said.

The retreat is expected to yield actionable strategies for FAAN’s growth and development.

Participants include the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mrs Festus Keyamo, SAN, and other distinguished guests.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfai Buhari, commended FAAN for its impressive contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, encouraging the agency to, however, do more.

Similarly, while presenting his goodwill message, the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Abdullah Garba, who was represented by his Vice, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, urged FAAN to prioritise safety, sustainability, and passenger experience.