Bank disburses over N3b to women-led businesses

FSDH Merchant Bank, in the last five years, has disbursed over N3 billion in loans to boost women-led businesses and reaffirmed its dedication to removing structural barriers for women and creating pathways to sustainable economic inclusion.



It made the commitment at the fifth edition of the Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit in Lagos.



The programme brought together hundreds of female entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate women who continue to drive growth, innovation, and resilience across the economy.



Themed “Empowered- Celebrating Women in Motion,” this year’s summit highlighted the real progress and persistent challenges shaping the economy, while spotlighting FSDH’s expanding footprint in enabling women-led growth.



The bank’s Managing Director, Bukola Smith, said WIBI was built on the belief that when women are equipped with the right systems, knowledge, and support, the entire economies shift.



Speaking with The Guardian, Group Head, Brand Transformation and Digital Marketing, Bank of Industry (BOI), Jide Sipe, clarified that a lot of businesses owned by women were being done on an individual basis, thereby limiting growth.



This year’s keynote address was delivered by veteran actress Joke Silva, who spoke about the importance of resilience, reinvention, and emotional intelligence as tools for navigating and excelling in an evolving economy.



Her message resonated strongly with emerging entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals seeking to build sustainable legacies, even as she emphasised the need for proper training and skills development to prepare young talents for global competitiveness.



While sharing thoughts during the panel session, actress and CEO of Desperanza Media, Blessing Obasi-Nze, shared the story of how she came to the limelight and her evolution since then, adding that young creative talents should focus on being original, authentic, and consistent in their pursuit of success.



The session was moderated by TV host and media personality Olive Emodi, who guided a rich, high-energy discussion on leadership, brand-building, access, and the shifting economic landscape for women.



While speaking to the measurable impact of FSDH’s Women in Business Desk, the bank’s Executive Director, Stella-Marie Omogbai, stated that over the past five years, the financial institution had disbursed over N3 billion in loans to women-led businesses, working closely with partners such as BOI, IFC, AGF, and Weav Capital to deliver blended financial solutions and targeted interventions.