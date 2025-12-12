Boeing to deliver 1,205 aircraft to Africa in 20 years

Boeing has projected that African airlines would require 1,205 new aircraft over the next two decades to meet rising demand for air travel across the continent.

The projection is contained in the company’s newly released 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for Africa.According to the report, Africa’s passenger traffic is expected to grow at an average of 6 per cent annually through 2044, fuelled by rapid urbanisation, a booming youth population, an expanding middle class and increased investment in airport infrastructure.

To support this growth, Boeing estimates that Africa’s commercial fleet would more than double to 1,680 aeroplanes by 2044, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers, service providers and regional airline operators.

The company said single-aisle aeroplanes would dominate future deliveries, accounting for about 865 out of the 1,205 new aircraft, driven largely by rising demand for domestic flights and short-haul international routes across the continent.

According to IATA, the single-aisle aeroplanes would account for 70 per cent of the total new aircraft deliveries, enhancing opportunities for domestic and short-haul international network expansion.

Boeing also said that regional jets delivery would be 90, widebody aircraft, 240, while freighters would be 10 within the period.In his comment, Boeing’s Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa, Shahab Matin, said that aviation was a catalyst for Africa’s economic expansion and intra-continental connection.

“More efficient, versatile aeroplanes – paired with investments and strategies to make air travel more accessible to more Africans – will unlock further growth opportunities for the region’s airlines and hubs,” Matin added.

The outlook also highlighted the growing role of Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs), which Boeing said were well-positioned to expand networks into Europe, the Middle East and underserved African destinations, while offering more affordable travel options.

Also, the aircraft manufacturing company projected that the continent would require $130 billion worth of aviation services by 2044, including maintenance, training, digital solutions and operational support systems.

Boeing also forecasted a demand for 74,000 new aviation personnel, including pilots, aircraft technicians and cabin crew, as African airlines expand operations to meet rising passenger numbers.

Boeing said Africa’s growing aviation market presents long-term opportunities, especially as governments and private operators continue efforts to enhance connectivity, modernise fleets and meet international safety and efficiency standards.