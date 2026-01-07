guardin-logo

Others

Search Guardian News

BOI, Tolaram partner on MSME development

By : Guardian Nigeria

Date: 7 January 2026 5:34am WAT

MD CEO of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi

MD/CEO of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi

MD/CEO of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi

Lagos Free Zone Company (Tolaram) has partnered with the Bank of Industry (BOI) on micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development.

The investment will accelerate the development of a dedicated MSME hub within the zone and promote non-oil exports through the LFZC’s integrated Lekki Deep Sea Port, a statement by Tolaram said.

This partnership is to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem by giving MSMEs access to world-class infrastructure, efficient logistics through Lekki Deep Sea Port and a supportive business environment.

Related News

While inspecting the facilities, MD/CEO of BOI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, emphasised: “Our investment enables MSMEs to scale and compete globally while contributing to Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

The Managing Director of LFZC, Adesuwa Ladoja, noted: “BOI’s partnership validates our vision and helps unlock new opportunities for Nigerian businesses to realise their export ambitions.”

This agreement marked another step toward building a globally competitive industrial and logistics hub in Nigeria.

download guardian mobile app

Tags:

Join Our Channels
Related News