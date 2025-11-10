Bond yields down 15.77 per cent as investors dump equities

The Nigerian secondary bond market ended the week on a bullish note, with average benchmark yields falling by 12 basis points (bps) week-on-week to 15.77 per cent, driven by strong investor demand across most maturing assets.

According to analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, sentiment improved remarkably as investors sought refuge in fixed-income instruments amid growing volatility in equities and global markets.

Demand was particularly strong in mid- to long-term bonds, reflecting a preference for duration exposure, expectations of relative yield stability, and potential near-term capital gains.

In contrast, the sovereign Eurobond market weakened during the week as cautious sentiment toward emerging market debt weighed on performance.

The average yield on Nigerian Eurobonds rose by 32 basis points to 7.97 per cent, reflecting a re-pricing of risk amid a stronger U.S. dollar and escalating tensions between the United States and Nigerian government.

Investors appeared to price in heightened uncertainty despite Nigeria’s recent success in the international debt market.

Nigeria’s return to the international capital market was nonetheless a resounding success, as the country raised $2.35 billion through a dual-tranche Eurobond issuance that attracted $13 billion in orders, representing a 453 per cent subscription rate.

The issuance comprised $1.25 billion due in 2036 at 8.625 per cent and $1.1 billion due in 2046 at 9.125 per cent, underscoring robust investor confidence in Nigeria’s credit story despite a turbulent global backdrop.

President Bola Tinubu and Finance Minister Wale Edun described the outcome as a strong vote of confidence in the government’s reform-driven economic agenda, while the Debt Management Office (DMO) Director-General, Patience Oniha, hailed it as a strategic milestone in deepening market access and diversifying funding sources.

According to the DMO, proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance the 2025 fiscal deficit and refinance maturing Eurobonds, with listings planned on the London Stock Exchange, FMDQ and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The DMO also emphasised that refinancing through new issuance aligns with global best practices, mirroring recent approaches by Kenya, Cameroon and Angola.

Meanwhile, Nigeria continues diplomatic engagement with the United States to ease emerging frictions over religious freedom and security concerns, a move analysts believed could help sustain foreign investor confidence in the coming months.

