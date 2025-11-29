British Steel, Hitech sign deal for Nigerian port infrastructure project

British Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hitech Construction Africa Limited on supply of essential structural materials for rehabilitation of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa Port complexes, in Lagos.

The MoU was signed by the Head of Procurement at Hitech Construction Africa, Emile Antone, and Commercial Director at British Steel, Craig Harvey.

As part of this partnership, British Steel will supply essential structural materials to ITB-Hitech Nigeria for the modernisation and rehabilitation of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa Port complexes, a flagship initiative designed to modernise Nigeria’s port infrastructure, boost operational efficiency, and expand the country’s trade capacity.

Commenting on the deal, Harvey said: “At British Steel, we have vast experience of supplying a wide range of products to international customers. We are delighted to play such a significant role in this rehabilitation project and the signing of the MoU demonstrates our commitment to building stronger futures in the region.”

Vice-Chairman of Hitech Construction Africa Limited, Ronald Chagoury Jr., said: “This is a nationally significant project, and its successful delivery is essential to strengthening Nigeria’s port capacity and long-term economic growth.

“By partnering with British Steel, we are ensuring that the modernisation of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa Port complexes is built with high-quality, durable materials that will stand the test of time. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, world-class infrastructure for the country.”