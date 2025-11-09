Maser Group confirms multi-million dollar copper investment in Argentina

In a landmark development that underscores his growing global footprint, Africa’s richest Indian, Mr. Prateek Suri, Founder and CEO of MDR Investments LLC and Chairman of Maser Group, has confirmed multi-million dollar investments in copper mining projects across Argentina’s Mendoza region, marking a powerful new chapter in the continent-spanning growth of his business empire.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting held in Abu Dhabi, where Mr. Suri met with Minister Ms Jimena Latorre, Argentina’s Minister of Energy and Environment. Their discussions explored joint strategies to accelerate AI-driven mining operations, energy transition projects, and infrastructure modernization across Latin America.

Mendoza—strategically positioned along the border with Chile, one of the world’s richest copper belts—emerged as the focal point of this collaboration. The government, recognizing Maser Group’s strong track record in sustainable investment and technology integration, extended a series of incentives and tax benefits to support the venture.

In a visionary move, the Argentine government also proposed the creation of a Mining Trust, to be listed on the stock exchange, in which international trustees and institutional investors will hold equity stakes. Maser Group is expected to play a central role in this trust, ensuring transparent governance and global participation in Argentina’s mining resurgence.

“Minister Latorre’s approach to sustainable mining and energy transition is inspiring,” said Mr. Suri after the meeting. “Her vision perfectly aligns with our mission at Maser Group—to build a bridge between innovation and sustainability, connecting Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East through responsible resource development.”

Maser Group’s entry into Mendoza’s copper belt signifies more than just a financial move—it represents a strategic leap into the global energy transition value chain, where copper plays a critical role in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and smart technologies.

For Minister Latorre, this collaboration is a testament to Argentina’s renewed commitment to attracting world-class investors in sustainable industries.

“We’re not only opening our doors to investment,” she said, “we’re creating frameworks that ensure long-term prosperity, transparency, and innovation in the mining sector.”

Industry analysts see the Maser-Mendoza partnership as a defining moment in South-South cooperation—one where an African-led conglomerate helps shape the next frontier of Latin American industrial growth. With MDR Investment’s fund size of $500 million and associated capital pools up to $2 billion, the move is expected to catalyze new opportunities across mining, logistics, and AI-based sustainability solutions.

As Prateek Suri aptly put it: “This is more than mining—it’s about mining meaning. We’re unlocking value that empowers communities, energizes economies, and drives the future of clean industries.”