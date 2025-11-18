The Premiere to replicate Dubai real estate model in Nigeria

THE Premiere, a wealth management and global advisory firm, has commenced discussions with key stakeholders to replicate Dubai’s streamlined real estate processes in Nigeria, its chairman, Albert Austin, has disclosed.

Speaking at the firm’s inaugural press conference in Lagos, Austin highlighted the simplicity of property acquisition in Dubai, where The Premiere manages its flagship real estate portfolio, the Binghatti Grove.

“Dubai represents one of the most efficient property markets globally. The authorities have eliminated unnecessary legal hurdles by creating seamless processes involving only three parties: the buyer, the developer, and the government,” Austin explained.

He emphasised that government oversight at every stage of the transaction process provides investors with confidence, noting that similar reforms could transform Nigeria’s real estate sector.

“We are currently engaging stakeholders to explore how these mechanisms can be adapted to our local context. The conversations are ongoing, and we believe this could significantly enhance our real estate space,” he added.

Austin pointed to compelling data supporting Dubai’s attractiveness to high-net-worth individuals. Recent statistics show Dubai as the second city globally with the highest concentration of millionaires, with projections suggesting it may claim the top position by 2026.

“There are concrete reasons why millionaires are relocating to Dubai. As wealth managers, we examine these factors carefully because our mandate extends beyond wealth preservation to strategic growth,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates has consistently ranked among the world’s five safest countries over the past five years, according to Austin, who added, “Combined with smooth business integration processes and exceptional quality of life, these factors contribute to the emirate’s appeal beyond financial returns.

“What many investors overlook is that Dubai has only reached approximately 30 to 35 per cent of its developmental potential. The city hasn’t even reached the halfway mark in its growth trajectory.”

On investment yields, Austin explained that Dubai offers competitive returns compared to major global cities. “When you analyse pricing per square foot and factor in tax considerations in markets like New York or the United Kingdom, net yields typically settle around three to 3.5 per cent. Dubai’s proposition becomes even more attractive in this context.”

Addressing the broader mission of The Premiere, Austin stressed that second citizenship and permanent residency have evolved from luxury considerations to essential tools for Nigerians and Africans seeking global opportunities.

The firm specialises in international real estate investment, investment immigration, and professional permanent residency solutions.

“Our objective is to transform African clients’ perceptions of engaging with international real estate firms. Transparency is central to our approach,” Austin stated.

He outlined the firm’s commitment to clear communication, with established timelines for every process stage. “Clients receive detailed timelines: expect this document within one week, this approval within two weeks. We ensure clients obtain all requisite documentation guaranteeing asset ownership. These safeguards are non-negotiable.”