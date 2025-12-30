Campaign celebrates youth creativity

Nigeria’s carbonated soda brand, Razzl, has positioned itself at the centre of a broader conversation on youth identity and self-expression with its recently-concluded ‘Normal is Boring’ campaign, a digital initiative that questioned the country’s deep-rooted culture of conformity.

At a time when social acceptance is often tied to fitting established norms, the campaign sought to reframe difference as strength, celebrating originality, boldness and authenticity among young Nigerians. Beyond brand messaging, the initiative tapped into a generational shift in which youth culture increasingly values individuality over approval.

On launch day, ‘Normal is Boring’ trended on X (formerly Twitter), as users shared personal interpretations of originality through comedy, dance, lifestyle content and storytelling.

Across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X, young Nigerians adopted the campaign’s central question — “Why be normal when you can be more?” — using it to interrogate social expectations and assert personal identity in creative ways.

Razzl’s positioning mirrors this ethos through its range of flavours — Cola, Lemon and Orange — which the brand presents as metaphors for versatility and the freedom to exist outside rigid categories. In aligning product diversity with personal expression, the brand sought to connect with youth culture on an emotional and cultural level.

To drive the conversation, the brand collaborated with entertainers Brain Jotter and Emmanuella, whose distinct creative styles resonated strongly with digital audiences. Through humour-led storytelling and unconventional content, the duo translated the campaign’s central idea into relatable narratives, encouraging young people to embrace their individuality without apology.

The response was swift. Campaign videos attracted significant engagement within hours of release, triggering wider discussions across social media platforms.

Significantly, the campaign extended beyond symbolic affirmation to tangible reward. Forty of the most creative entries from across the country shared a N4 million prize pool, reinforcing the message that originality can be recognised and valued.

Commenting on the campaign, Marketing Director, Toyin Nnodi, said the initiative reflects Razzl’s youthful identity and its commitment to encouraging bold self-expression. She noted that the volume and quality of submissions highlighted a readiness among Nigerian youth to assert their uniqueness and shape conversations on their own terms.

In a society where nonconformity is frequently dismissed as eccentricity, ‘Normal is Boring’ underscored a counter-narrative: those who think differently often drive cultural change. By leveraging digital storytelling, Razzl transformed social media into a space for creative confidence, positioning the brand not just as a beverage but as a cultural signifier within Nigeria’s evolving youth landscape.