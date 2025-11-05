CAP PLC advocates for safe, sustainable paint manufacturing

In line with its enduring commitment to health, safety, and environmental sustainability, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) PLC has reiterated the call for safe and sustainable paint manufacturing in Nigeria.

Joining the rest of the world in observing International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) 2025, themed “No Safe Level: Act Now to End Lead Exposure,” the week-long campaign, running from October 19 to 25, aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of lead exposure and accelerate collective action toward its complete elimination.

Reinforcing this dedication to safety, Managing Director, CAP PLC, Bolarin Okunowo, reaffirmed their commitment to creating safer living and working environments for households, industries and communities through continuous innovation and adherence to international best practices in paint production.

Stressing that safety should be a standard and not a choice; she added that their commitment to creating safe and sustainable products goes beyond business.

By supporting this week, she said they are renewing their responsibility to ensuring that every Nigerian, especially children, live, learn and grow in healthier spaces.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no safe level of lead exposure. Even minimal contact can cause irreversible neurological and physiological harm, particularly in children, whose developing brains and bodies are most vulnerable.

The WHO estimated that lead exposure accounts for nearly one million deaths each year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries.

The company noted that recurring incidents such as the Zamfara lead contamination crisis underscore the profound social and economic costs of unchecked lead exposure.

“Complementing these global findings, research from both University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, revealed that 78 per cent of Nigerian painters report chronic symptoms such as cough and skin irritation, yet only 7.5 per cent consistently use personal protective equipment (PPE). These realities highlight the urgent need for sustained industry-wide advocacy and professional training,” she said.

Lead poisoning has been linked to cognitive impairment, reduced IQ, behavioural challenges, hypertension, kidney dysfunction, and other chronic health conditions, issues that impact both individual well-being and national productivity.

“Ending lead exposure is a shared responsibility. It requires action from policymakers, manufacturers, artisans and everyone,” she added.

She went on to add that through their painter’s academy, they are equipping artisans with skills that help extend building longevity while reducing environmental and health risks.

She said they would be integrating a special sensitisation session on the hazards of lead exposure and practical strategies to prevent its use during their Painters Training Academy session in Ibadan this week.