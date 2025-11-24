Cardoso to address bankers at CIBN’s yearly dinner

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, will address industry leaders and top financial sector stakeholders at the 2025 Annual Bankers’ Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The high-profile event, scheduled for November 28, is one of the most prestigious gatherings in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Recognised as a major agenda-setting platform, the Annual Bankers’ Dinner offers the CBN governor the opportunity to articulate monetary policy direction, review economic developments, outline regulatory expectations and set the tone for the financial services industry in the year ahead.

Cardoso’s keynote address is expected to draw significant attention from banks’ executives, policymakers, investors and market analysts amid ongoing foreign exchange reforms, rising credit risks and intensified efforts to tame inflation, a statement by CIBN said.

The CIBN President and Chairman of Council, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, stated that this year’s edition, which is the 60th, underscores the sector’s commitment to strengthening financial intermediation, enhancing system resilience and supporting sustainable economic growth.

He added that the governor would be sharing perspectives on economic policies and financial market developments in the year, as well as the economic outlook for the year ahead.

Chairman of the planning committee and MD/CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Dr Emmanuel Emefienim, assured that this year’s dinner would be exceptional, noting that several activities have been carefully integrated into the programme to engage and delight participants.

He explained that the event is expected to draw key figures from commercial banks, development finance institutions, fintech companies, regulatory agencies and the diplomatic community.

He added that past editions have been notable for major policy pronouncements, further cementing the event’s relevance on the national financial calendar.

Cardoso may use the platform to address pressing sector concerns, including liquidity pressure, bank recapitalisation timeline, inflationary trends and the status of Nigeria’s external reserves.

There is also growing anticipation that he will clarify the CBN’s regulatory priorities for 2026, particularly regarding recapitalisation compliance, payment system reforms and initiatives aimed at reducing rising loan defaults.