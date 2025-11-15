CIBN confers honorary fellowship on Parallex Bank chairman

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has conferred an Honorary Fellowship on the Chairman, Board of Directors of Parallex Bank Limited, Dr. Adeola Phillips, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and contributions to Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors.

The investiture ceremony held in Lagos brought together leading figures in banking, business, and public policy. The President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, congratulated the honourees, noting that each recipient had “distinctly earned the honour through their dedication, ethical leadership, and immense contributions to the banking industry and Nigeria’s economy at large.”

According to Olanrewaju, the honorary fellows exemplify “the values of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence,” which the institute seeks to promote across the nation’s financial system.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, called on the banking industry to increase investment in young Nigerians, describing them as “the engine of the nation’s future economy.”

In her response, Phillips expressed gratitude to the CIBN for the recognition, describing it as “a call to greater service.” She said: “This honour is an encouragement to continue advancing excellence, integrity, and innovation in leadership. I remain committed to fostering ethical banking practices, empowering professionals, and contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic growth.”

Phillips, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) degree from the University of Lagos, is a distinguished executive with deep expertise in strategic, operational, and financial management. Her career spans finance, health, education, and corporate governance.

A seasoned boardroom leader, she served as Chairman of Parallex Microfinance Bank Limited, which under her leadership was the first microfinance bank in Nigeria to successfully transition into a commercial bank. As the current Chairman of Parallex Bank Limited, she continues to contribute to the remarkable growth the bank has achieved since that historic transformation.

She also chairs the Loveworld Medical Centre, a multispecialty hospital, and Prime Foods and Beverages Nigeria Ltd, manufacturer of Omnia Vitamin

Water. Her leadership further extends to prominent non-governmental organisations such as the Future Africa Leaders Foundation and Trauma Care International Foundation, renowned for its pioneering work in trauma response across Nigeria, notably in voluntary blood donations.

Phillips is a distinguished member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), where she continues to contribute to high-level corporate policy formulation and governance. Other recipients of the Honorary Fellowship include Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Bala Bello, among others.