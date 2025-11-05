CIoD hinges economic development on effective leadership

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD) is exploring how sound governance and strong leadership principles can drive the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 edition of the CIoD yearly directors’ conference held in Abuja, Chairman of the National Organising Committee of the conference, Bimbo Ashiru, said the group chose ‘Leading Through Change: Building Sustainable and Inclusive Enterprise’ as the theme of the conference because it speaks directly to the core challenges and ultimate responsibility facing every boardroom today.

He argued that good governance is a practical tool for fostering economic resilience and sustainable progress.He explained: “The National Organising Committee carefully examined the nation’s current outlook and challenges and with the approval of the Governing Council, we decided that the theme, ‘Leading through Change: Building Sustainable and Inclusive Enterprise’, speaks directly to the core challenges and ultimate responsibility facing every boardroom today. Therefore, our gathering here today is to reflect how sound governance and strong leadership principles can drive the economic growth and development of our nation. As we all know, good governance is a practical tool for fostering economic resilience and sustainable progress.”

Ashiru stated that the thematic areas are designed not for passive listening, but for active, critical engagement that addresses the key issues affecting the nation.

“We are here to challenge assumptions, to share insights, and to collectively define the best practices that will distinguish resilient enterprises from those that stagnate,” he said.

On his part, President and Chairman of the Council of the Institute, Adetunji Oyebanji, said the mission of the CIoD is to develop competent, ethical, and visionary leaders who will drive enterprise performance and national prosperity.

He added that as the recognised voice of directors, the Institute is continuously empowering its members to contribute meaningfully to their organisations, their communities, and the nation.

According to him, CIoD is committed to supporting the government through policy advocacy, capacity building, and the promotion of governance excellence across all sectors.

Oyebanji argued that the theme of the conference is timely and appropriate given the global economic and policy thrust, saying, “Around the world, organisations are navigating profound economic shifts, and leaders are being called upon to balance profitability with responsibility, growth with inclusion, and innovation with integrity.”

He further argued that an inclusive business strategy integrates vulnerable groups, especially women and youth, into productive sectors such as renewable energy and fintech, through access to finance and enabling policies.

While MSMEs, which contribute nearly 50 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and 75 per cent of employment and remain the backbone of inclusive growth, the operators face challenges such as policy inconsistencies, infrastructure deficits, and limited access to affordable finance hinder progress.

He submitted that addressing the challenges requires stronger public-private partnerships, capacity building, and innovative financing models tailored to scale inclusive enterprises.