Combating corruption is collective responsibility, says RMAFC boss

The Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, said combating corruption is not the mandate of a single institution, but a collective responsibility of all requiring vigilance, integrity and transparency at all levels of governance.

Shehu stated this during a sensitisation programme, organised by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Commission in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Nwaze Joseph Okechukwu, the Chairman emphasised that RMAFC occupied a strategic position in Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

“As the institution constitutionally empowered to monitor accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account, we understand the critical role of ethical conduct in safeguarding public resources,” he said.

He said corruption in any form undermines development, distorts fiscal planning, erodes public trust and ultimately denies citizens the social and economic benefits that government revenues are meant to provide.

The RMAFC chairman who expressed delight over the convergence of key stakeholders that shared a common commitment to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity within the national governance landscape, said: “The programme offers an opportunity to strengthen the ethical awareness, understand emerging risks, and recommit ourselves to doing what is right, just, fair and equitable at all times.”

The Chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in RMAFC, Idris Musa Sariki, expressed appreciation to the ICPC for its continuous guidance and collaboration with ACTU in strengthening transparency and accountability in MDAs.

He noted that the establishment of ACTU in RMAFC reflected the commitment of the Commission to uphold its core values of integrity, transparency, accountability, professionalism and patriotism.

He added that the ACTU unit of the Commission plays a vital role in promoting ethical conduct, monitoring compliance, and building a work environment where corruption has no space to thrive.

Speaking further, the ACTU Chairman explained that the success of the anti-corruption efforts depends not only on policies and systems but on the daily actions and decisions of every staff and management of the commission.