Consumers vote Golden Terra Oil as most preferred healthy cooking oil

Golden Terra Oil’s journey has always been about more than producing high-quality, heart-friendly cooking oil. It has been about empowering consumers with knowledge, helping families make healthier choices, and inspiring a culture of conscious eating. That passion was reflected at the 2025 Consumer Value Awards, where Golden Terra Oil emerged as the Most Preferred Healthy Cooking Oil with 72% of total votes, a recognition that speaks to both product excellence and the trust built through consistent consumer education.

The honour began with an open call for Nigerians to nominate the brands they truly value. Across markets, households, and online communities, consumers put forward Golden Terra Oil, recognising its commitment to health and its dedication to guiding them toward better eating habits. When voting opened to the public for more than two months, thousands cast their votes. In a category filled with strong competitors, Golden Terra Oil surged ahead with a significant 72% clear evidence that consumers deeply believe in the brand.

A core driver of this trust is the brand’s commitment to helping consumers understand how their daily food choices affect their wellbeing. Golden Terra Oil has consistently educated consumers through content, expert partnerships, and health-focused conversations. From explaining oil consumption tips to simplifying product labels, the brand has become both a provider of quality oil and a reliable guide for healthier living.

This dedication found strong expression in the widely loved Pour Pure Love campaign. A slogan that became a call to cook with intention, care, and purity. Through this campaign, Golden Terra Oil amplified conversations around heart health, proper oil usage, cholesterol awareness, and smarter shopping habits. The message was simple: every pour should be purposeful and rooted in love for family and wellbeing.

According to Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, “With Golden Terra, we don’t just create heart-friendly cooking oils; we also educate our consumers on making heart-healthy choices. We continually strive to help Nigerians understand the importance of good nutrition in their daily routines, making sure every product we offer is a step toward better health. It’s rewarding to see that they recognize these efforts and voted for us.”

The Pour Pure Love message has clearly resonated, inspiring Nigerians to appreciate not just the quality of the oil but the values behind it. And now, consumers have poured that love back. By nominating the brand in large numbers and ultimately voting it to the top with 72%, they have affirmed the impact of a brand that combines quality with education and purity with purpose.

Golden Terra Oil is honoured by this recognition and remains committed to helping Nigerians cook better, live healthier, and make heart-friendly choices one pure pour at a time.

Golden Terra Soya Oil is a premium, all-purpose cooking oil made from 100% pure soya beans, sourced and manufactured in Nigeria. It contains 5x more PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) proven to deliver numerous health benefits, like reducing cholesterol, maintaining a healthier heart, enhancing nerve function, boosting brain health, and supporting muscle strength. Discerning consumers trust Golden Terra Soya Oil to bring an unmatched balance of Taste & Health to every dish cooked with it. Available in various sizes, including 1000ml pouch, 700ml and 1.4L bottles, and 3L, 5L, and 25L kegs.