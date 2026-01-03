Customs boss urges Nigerians to shun illicit trade

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged Nigerians to shun all forms of illicit trade as the year 2026 begins. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, made the call in his New Year message to Nigerians. Adeniyi, while wishing Nigerians a happy New Year, urged them to remain law-abiding in all their dealings in 2026.

“As we celebrate, let us be law-abiding citizens and avoid all acts that undermine our shared values, including smuggling and other forms of illicit trade,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone D Bauchi , has intercepted 718 pieces of donkey skin worth N24.3 million and arrested two suspects in Bauchi, in a major anti-smuggling operation in the North-East, aimed at curbing the illegal export of endangered wildlife products.

The Controller of the zone, Comptroller Abdullahi Shuaibu Kaila disclosed this during a press briefing at the Federal Operations Unit headquarters in Bauchi State, noting that the seizure was carried out on December 26, 2025 at the Mobile Area Animal Estate, along the Gombe–Garkida corridor in Mubi, Adamawa State.

According to him, the suspects arrested include the driver of the intercepted vehicle and the owner of the consignment, both of whom are currently in Customs custody pending further investigation. He explained that the operation was intelligence driven and targeted a shipment suspected to be for illegal export outside Nigeria.