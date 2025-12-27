Customs generates N661.5b from Lagos Free Zone in 11 months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos Free Trade Zone Command, has generated N661.5 billion between January and November 2025.The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Hauwa Abubakar, who disclosed this during the command’s end-of-year celebration, described 2025 as a productive and fulfilling year for the LFTZ command.

She said: “The achievement reflects enhanced compliance levels, improved operational efficiency and strengthened collaboration with Free Zone operators and Lekki Port stakeholders. We remain confident that by the end of 2025, the Command will record more than double the revenue achieved in 2024,” she stated.

Abubakar reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining professionalism, transparency and efficiency in customs administration, urging officers and stakeholders to maintain the spirit of cooperation that has driven the Command’s achievements.

She expressed gratitude to God for His guidance throughout the year, noting that the Command’s successes were anchored on teamwork, discipline and professionalism.

“The year 2025 has been a remarkable one for the Lagos Free Trade Zone Command. Through collective effort and commitment to duty, the Command has continued to strengthen its position as one of the most strategic commands in the Nigeria Customs Service. Our achievements are a direct reflection of effective leadership, committed officers and productive partnerships with stakeholders,” she said.