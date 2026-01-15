Dangote gifts N15b to distributors, pushes cement capacity to 90m tonnes

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, announced on Wednesday that the group is targeting a cement production capacity of approximately 90 million tonnes by 2030. He made this known while rewarding distributors with gifts valued at about N15 billion.

Dangote disclosed this in Lagos at an event organised by the Dangote Group to celebrate its most loyal Dangote Cement customers, where CNG-powered trucks, SUVs and other items were presented to distributors across various performance categories, including regional awards, growth awards, best distributor in export sales and national awards.

According to him, the cement expansion drive forms part of the group’s newly launched Vision 2030 strategy, which is aimed at positioning the conglomerate as a $100 billion enterprise by the end of the decade through industrial expansion and cross-border investments.

“Under this vision, we have actually signed an agreement. But before even signing the agreement, the target that we have, our cement company, will end up being at 90 million tons by 2030. And 90 million tons by 2030 means that we are 50 per cent more than the entire production of Saudi Arabia,” Dangote said.

He said the group has also signed an agreement to expand its petroleum refinery from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, adding that construction work would commence immediately.

“Under this same vision, we have already signed an agreement to expand our petroleum refinery from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day. The good news is that we are starting the foundation next week,”

Dangote further disclosed that the group is expanding its fertiliser plant from three million to 12 million metric tonnes per annum, while the polypropylene plant is being scaled up from 900,000 tonnes to 2.4 million tonnes per annum. He also announced new projects across Africa, including a fertiliser complex in Ethiopia, tank farms in Namibia and pipeline infrastructure to support refined product distribution.

“Our ambitions go beyond building factories. It is about building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy, develop its people, and drive sustainable industrialisation,” Dangote said.

He added that daily loading of refined petroleum products at the group’s facilities has averaged between 49 million and 50 million litres in recent weeks, noting that the planned deployment of 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered tankers would further strengthen nationwide distribution.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, said the company is strengthening its supply chain and distribution network to support higher volumes and improve delivery efficiency across Nigeria and other African markets.

Ikazoboh, who assumed office as chairman in 2025, told distributors that logistics optimisation and alternative energy investments remain central to the board’s strategy.

“Part of my vision as chairman of the board is to strengthen our supply chain by optimising our distribution networks and logistics to ensure timely delivery of products to our customers across the continent,” he said.