Dewale opens East African real estate channel for Nigerian investors

DEWALE Consulting, in collaboration with other firms across Africa, has curated a platform tagged ‘Gateway to East Africa’ aimed at providing meaningful dialogue for investors who earn in U.S. dollars to secure a stake in some of Africa’s most dynamic economies.

Speaking during the event in Lagos, recently, Chief Executive Officer at Dewale Consulting, Mr. Adewale Ajibade, said: “The intent of the gathering was not to conduct a sales presentation; rather serves as a platform for a meaningful dialogue on how to diversify investment portfolio, earn in U.S. dollars, and secure a stake in one of Africa’s most dynamic economies.”

Ajibade, who addressed partners across Africa, said: “This year, we are proud to announce our partnership with MVAL

Properties of Kenya, one of Nairobi’s most reputable developers. This collaboration seeks to introduce a select group of Nigerian investors to exceptional opportunities within East Africa’s most stable and rewarding property market.”

According to him, the narrative of wealth across the African continent is experiencing a transformative shift, one that emphasises collaboration rather than geographical boundaries.

Also, Managing Director, M-VAL Limited, Stephen Mochiru, said: “We are here to showcase real estate opportunities in Nairobi. The theme of the event is Gateway to East Africa. Dewale Consulting has brought this together to encourage a Pan-African dream of Africans investing in Africa, particularly in real estate.”

Mochiru added that ‎Kenya is a very stable economy. “When you invest in Kenya, you will get stable returns. Also, we want to offer investors a chance for a second basket, that is, Pan-Africanism.”

Corroborating earlier speakers, Managing Partner at Condos Beyond Borders, Bukola Awosika, said Kenyan real estate industry is a very lucrative one.

“I have lived in Kenya for the past 20 years. The yields from the investment are very high, and I want to encourage investors to take up this opportunity in Kenya.”

Senior Product Manager at Access Bank LLC, OlayemiKalejaiye, in charge of Remittance & E-Business, revealed that Access Bank would be facilitating an investment drive for its customers, hence its participation in the project.