Digital bank boosts customer security, unveils device-verification system

Bankit, a digital bank and fintech platform, has launched an advanced device-verification system that strengthens account protection by requiring users to verify any new or unrecognised device before logging in.

A statement yesterday by its Spokesman, Kinglsey Ezenwa, said that this new security feature underscored Bankit’s commitment to providing Nigerians with the most trusted, secure, and transparent digital banking experience.

The new device also ensures that customers can transact with confidence in the country’s fast-evolving digital payments landscape.Commenting on the development, the Product Strategist at Bankit, Temidayo Ajisebutu, said that as Nigeria’s trusted digital banking partner, security was important to financial transactions.

According to Ajisebutu, introducing verification for unrecognised devices ensured that only rightful owners could have access to their Bankit accounts.

“We are committed to building one of the most secure and reliable digital banking platforms in Africa,” Ajisebutu assured. Ajisebutu expressed that with the new system, users maintained full control of their accounts, stressing that a secure multi-factor verification code was required before access could be granted from a new device.

Ajisebutu pointed out that unauthorised login attempts are automatically blocked, adding that if a device was lost or compromised, customers’ wallets remained protected.

“This upgrade adds another layer to Bankit’s existing bank-grade security infrastructure, which includes advanced encryption and real-time fraud monitoring, NDIC-compliant deposit protection, biometric login support, and super-fast and unlimited free transfers.