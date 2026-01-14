Discontinued maritime task force gets N19 million allocation in 2026 budget

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a task force whose physical presence has been absent after the retirement of its head, Moses Fadipe, gets N18.9 million allocation in the 2026 proposed budget.

An additional N10.5 million is provided for the provision and coordination of anti-corruption and transparency initiatives, including the development of a code of conduct across the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and its agencies.

Also, national critical maritime projects have been neglected in the 2026 Federal Government’s budget estimates, receiving marginal funds, while what appear like administrative and low-impact items in the ministry are given priorities.

The entire ministry receives a total of N149.2 billion, while its headquarters’ core operations receive an allocation of N10.5 billion. Of the N10.5 billion, the Federal Government has allocated N233.52 million for the procurement of vehicles, including two Toyota Land Cruisers for the minister and the permanent secretary, seven Innoson pickup vans for projects and seven 28-seater Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered staff buses.

Also, N83 million is allocated for sports-related activities under the ministry, covering the purchase of sports equipment and participation in the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) and other sporting activities, while the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties receives N45.5 million.

Infrastructure development suffered underfunding, as the Federal Government earmarked N3.5 million for the development of inland dry ports, N7 million for port modernisation projects, N3.5 million for the implementation of strategies for the rehabilitation, utilisation and patronage of eastern seaports and N3.5 million for the assessment of freight charges and tariff matters aimed at promoting ease of doing business at seaports.

The budget document shows that N15.26 million is allocated to the implementation of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003, including activities relating to the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), while channel safety and navigation gets N8.4 million each for the bathymetric assessment of post-dredged navigational channels at Apapa Port, Lagos as well as and the bathymetric assessment of navigational channels at Onne Port, Port Harcourt.

The government provides N14 million for the delivery of greenfield seaports, bonded terminals and inland waterway projects nationwide, while N14.36 million is allocated for the coordination of processes for establishing or designating a national carrier.

The FG also earmarks N28 million for assessment visits to ports, inland container depots (ICDs) and inland waterways projects nationwide, while the Ministerial Marine Board of Inquiry into ship mishaps receives N25.41 million, just as N26.39 million is provided for the sensitisation of boat operators on navigational safety and related investigations.

The budget document shows that N18.36 million is dedicated to engagements with agencies under the ministry. The agencies include the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Maritime Academy of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR).

Still, CRFFN, an agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has been moved to the Ministry of Transport in its 2026 budget funding with an allocation of N1.54 billion. With the CRFFN’s allocation, the Blue Economy and Marine budget would be N150.74 billion.