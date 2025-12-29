Economist urges FG on energy efficiency policies

An energy economist and development scholar, Dr Romanus Osabohien, has urged the Federal Government to formulate and implement policies that prioritise energy efficiency as a strategic response to rising energy insecurity, climate change, economic volatility, and the ongoing global energy transition.

Osabohien, a lecturer at the Institute of Energy, Economics and Policy, Energy University, Malaysia, made the call at the launch of a new book, ‘Energy Efficiency in Critical Times: Security, Economics, and Transition’, published by global academic publisher Elsevier.

The book launch was a major highlight of the African Scholars Mentorship Network (ASMN) Community Converge, an intellectual forum organised by the DePECOS Institutions and Development Research Centre (DIaDeRC) under its flagship ASMN initiative. The event attracted academics, policy experts, development practitioners, researchers, and institutional leaders from across the international academic community.

The volume, edited by Osabohien as part of his Postdoctoral Research Fellowship at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), Malaysia, examines how energy efficiency can serve as a practical tool for addressing energy insecurity and sustainability challenges in Nigeria and across Africa.

Bringing together contributors from Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America, the book adopts a global perspective, addressing key themes such as energy policy reform, renewable energy adoption, sustainability pathways, energy poverty reduction, climate resilience, and the socioeconomic implications of energy transitions.

Speaking at the event, Osabohien emphasised that energy efficiency has become indispensable in a world facing frequent energy shocks, climate risks, and economic uncertainty.

“In today’s world of energy shocks, climate risks, and economic instability, energy efficiency is no longer optional. It is a fundamental requirement for energy security, economic resilience, and sustainable development, especially for countries with fiscal and environmental constraints,” he said.

The economist explained that the idea for the book was shaped by the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, which exposed vulnerabilities in global energy supply chains across Europe and Africa.

According to him, efficient utilisation of limited resources would help reduce costs, minimise waste, and address energy poverty.

In his welcome remarks, Professor Evans Osabuohien, a renowned economist at Covenant University and Founding Chair of DIaDeRC, expressed appreciation for the successful launch, recalling a similar experience during the launch of his first book in Berlin in 2015.

He commended the editor and contributors for their intellectual rigour, while other participants, including experts from the private sector and the built environment, underscored the importance of renewable energy sources such as biomass and the political will required to drive a successful energy transition.

The event also featured a session, “The Origin of the Idea: The Making of the Book,” where contributors discussed the intellectual journey behind the publication, emerging research frontiers, and the need for stronger collaboration between academia and policymakers.

Participants also outlined strategic research and mentorship priorities for 2026, reinforcing ASMN’s commitment to nurturing young African scholars, promoting high-impact research, and advancing evidence-based policymaking across the Global South, in line with DIaDeRC’s motto, “Honing Knowledge for Transforming Lives.”