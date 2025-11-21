Over 100 youths trained in entrepreneurship in Akwa Ibom

The Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, said entrepreneurship and skills acquisition are key to surmounting the rising economic challenges in the country.

He has therefore supported the training of 30 youths of 100 trainees for the first batch of beneficiaries at the craft centre in Mbo Local Government Area, which he helped to set up.

In his keynote speech at the commissioning of the centre at Enwang, the headquarters of Mbo LGA, Mr China urged the Akwa Ibom government, leaders, and politicians to ‘arise and fish’, saying the time to arise and share money with youths has gone.

He said, “I urge government to arise and fish, political leaders, arise and fish, not by taking government money and sharing it with people, but arise and fish. Big men, arise and fish.”

In her remarks, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, who hails from Mbo LGA, revealed that the governor has set up a fund for entrepreneurs who can access as much as N10m each to build world-class businesses.

Mrs Anwana said she and her colleagues were working on how to enable 100 Mbo entrepreneurs to access N10m each from the fund. “Akwa Ibom is ahead in entrepreneurship. Most persons fail to access the Eno Fund because of lack of proper financials, documentation, and structure.”

She said the state took entrepreneurship seriously because one person well set up will set up at least five others. “That is why we are highly appreciative of the Mayor of Housing for helping to kickstart 30 persons who would work hard to qualify for the Eno Fund.”

In his main address, the chairman of Mbo LGA, Sunday Etim, said the secret of Akwa Ibom’s development is that every new administration builds on where the predecessor stopped.

He gave the history of the project, saying it was abandoned and vandalised. Now, he added, the place is back, and it will sit professional examinations.

He told the beneficiaries not to see the gesture as politics but to take it seriously so they can grow into successful entrepreneurs.

He said Mbo people were no beggars, adding that entrepreneurship is the way out so politicians would not deceive them.

He said his desire is to create wealth in the lives of the youths of the local community. He profusely commended Gov Umo Eno for what he called his unwavering commitment to the empowerment and security of the youth.

“We remain grateful for your noble initiative of engaging 70 vibrant youths from Mbo in the Ibom Community Watch. This is not only a bold step towards youth employment but also a strategic move in community policing and intelligence gathering.”

He stated that as a local government administration, they have remained unshaken in their resolve to make human capital development a top priority.

“In line with this commitment, we have offered full sponsorship to 11 deserving youths of Mbo who are currently undergoing intensive vocational training at DASAC (Dakkada Skill Acquisition Centre). This investment is not just in people, it is in the future of Mbo.

“Today, with pride and satisfaction, we unveil the Mbo Vocational and Craft Centre, a hub for innovation, skills acquisition, and enterprise. This centre is established as a multipurpose technical and vocational institution where young men and women will receive world-class training in diverse fields including cosmetics, catering, fashion and design, and information and communication technology (ICT).”

In the near future, he went on, they would introduce wood furniture and carpentry; mechanical engineering and auto repairs; agriculture and other specialised crafts and trades.

“We are not only providing training but also creating a pathway for professional certification. Students of this centre will be eligible to sit for nationally and internationally recognised exams such as NASTEB (National Business and Technical Examinations Board), Trade Test Certification, and specialised professional certifications relevant to their chosen fields.

“In recognition of the importance of a conducive learning environment, we have already mapped out plans to comprehensively fence the centre for security and serenity, equip classrooms and workshops with modern tools and facilities, and create comfortable and accessible learning spaces for all trainees, regardless of gender, background, or status. This centre is designed to be inclusive, student-friendly, and future-driven.”

He called on the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), corporate organisations, private sector operators, and those in the diaspora to: “Come forward and partner with us in expanding this centre, sponsoring students, providing tools, offering internships, and facilitating start-up support for our graduates. Together, we can build a skilled, self-reliant, and productive Mbo.”

Etim mentioned the packages awaiting the trainees for the period of six months to include a N60,000 training allowance.

“By the time they complete their training, we will empower them with a starter pack of N500,000 each. At the end of their training, the second batch will commence immediately, and this will continue in batches until the end of my tenure. For those that are not yet captured, be patient with us and be expectant in the subsequent batches.”

Declaring the N300m Mbo Entrepreneurship Trust Fund, he said they were unlocking the economic potential of the communities, empowering the youth, and accelerating inclusive prosperity across Mbo.

He said, “We believe in the creativity and capacity of Mbo youth to bridge and connect local ideas to global opportunities. Turn dreams into sustainable enterprises that will feed families, employ neighbours, and strengthen our local economy. Indeed, entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of society, and human capital development must remain the foundation upon which we build the economic future of Mbo. We are not just building businesses; we are building a future where no talent is wasted, no idea dies unseen, and no youth is left behind.”