Ethiopian Airlines expands fleet with six A350-900 aircraft order

Ethiopian Airlines, the national carrier of Ethiopia, has placed an order for six additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, reinforcing its position as Africa’s largest operator.

The latest order was formalised at the Dubai Airshow, where the airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mesfin Tasew, signed the agreement with Airbus Executive Vice President of Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

Tasew said the acquisition aligned with the carrier’s long-term fleet expansion and sustainability goals.

He also expressed delight with the expansion of its Airbus fleet size with the order.

He added that this would also strengthen “our partnership with the Airbus company. As the continent’s leading airline and the largest operator of the A350, this milestone order further supports our vision to grow sustainably while providing a world-class travel experience and strengthening our position as the aviation leader in Africa.”

Also, Airbus welcomed the renewed commitment from the airline.

Saint-Exupéry stated that Airbus was proud to further deepen its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, which is a long-standing customer and a benchmark for aviation excellence in Africa.

“The A350’s state-of-the-art technology, efficiency and versatility will bring even greater value to Ethiopian’s operations,” he added.

The A350-900 is designed to deliver 25 per cent lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

It also features a quiet cabin, advanced aerodynamics and enhanced passenger comfort systems — attributes that support Ethiopian Airlines’ strategy to modernise its fleet with environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient aircraft.