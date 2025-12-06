ETO boosts agri-exports, to hit five more states next year

The ETO platform of the Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP) has supported the growth of the export of agricultural produce by over 464 per cent between 2021 till date, the company has said.

The Managing Director, TTP, Jama Onwubuariri who disclosed this at a roundtable meeting with the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in Lagos, said: “We can say that between 2021 and today our agri-exports have increased by over 464 per cent.”

Onwubuariri, while unveiling plans to introduce a series of new technologies to further facilitate cargo movement from the seaports in 2026, said the platform will soon hit five more states.

“On the infrastructure side, we are currently expanding to other states in Nigeria such as, Cross-River, Abia, Kaduna, Bauchi and Yobe states. These are states we are currently in talks with. We will deploy ETO both as a traffic management and an infrastructure management solution. So, by next year more development will unfold,” he stated.

“We are stepping up the system to ensure that new technologies are deployed to reduce human interference, currently we are investing in an Electronics Tagging System. We have also designed what is called an e-column Interchange Transaction Log and the YAD traffic management solution, among others to eliminate delays.”

He said these new technologies are aimed at seamless movement of trucks, guaranteeing cargo for the truckers and enhancing security. Onwubuariri said the company is also liaising with relevant agencies to integrate ETO into the single window platform which the Federal Government plans to float next year.

Speaking on the expiration of its license, Onwubuariri, said he is optimistic that the license would be renewed considering the significant impact that ETO has made over the years.