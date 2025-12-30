FCMB Asset Management secures approval for N20b Series II issuance

Deputy Managing Director, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, Oyetunde Fadele (left); Chief Executive Officer, FCMB Asset Management Limited, James Ilori and Investment Professional, TLG Capital Limited, Ayoola Oladipupo, at the signing ceremony of the issuance of Series II of the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund in Lagos.

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) said it has received regulatory approval for the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund (the Fund) Series II Issuance of up to N20 billion, marking a significant milestone in the Fund’s growth strategy.

Following the approval, a formal signing ceremony was held in Lagos to execute the relevant transaction documents, which signalled the imminent launch of the issuance.

Similar to the Fund’s Series I and building on its success, Series II has been designed to raise capital from qualified institutional investors (QIIs) as well as high networth individuals (HNIs) and deploy same as corporate debt to mid-sized corporate organisations in sectors of that are aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a statement by the company said. It said the issuance would focus on supporting businesses in agriculture, clean energy, education, healthcare, IT/technology and transport/logistics.

In line with global best practices, it said the issuance would integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its investment strategy. This is to ensure that capital deployment not only delivers competitive risk-adjusted returns but also promotes responsible investing and long-term impact.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, James Ilori, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCMB Asset Management, stated: “The approval of the Fund’s Series II Issuance is a validation of the confidence the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has in our ability to successfully manage the Fund, deepen the private debt market, create value for our investors, and support investee companies. We aim to continue to support those sectors of the Nigerian economy that promote economic growth and development.”

The CEO commended the professional parties and the regulator for their various roles in ensuring the successful registration of the Fund’s Series II issuance and assured them of the commitment of FCMBAM, together with its technical partner, TLG Capital Investments Limited, to ensure the success of the offer, which is expected to open in January 2026, subject to the relevant regulatory clearance.

Isha Doshi of TLG Capital Investments Limited also said: “This Series II approval reflects the strengthening partnership between TLG Capital and FCMB Asset Management with a shared focus on building a robust local private credit ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we are helping to deepen the asset class, catalyse domestic capital and support Nigerian businesses with long-term, well-structured financing that underpins sustainable growth.”