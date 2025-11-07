Festival to promote food tourism, SME growth across Africa

A continental food and culture event is set to strengthen Africa’s culinary economy through food tourism and small business empowerment, as organisers of the yearly Firewood Jollof Festival prepare for its second edition in Lagos.

Scheduled to hold on November 29, at Muri Okunola Park, the festival, tagged: “Unifying African Jollof”, aimed to preserve Africa’s shared culinary heritage while providing economic opportunities for local vendors and food entrepreneurs.

Chief Executive Officer of Firewood Jollof Nigeria, Chizoma Chukwueke, said the festival was created to promote African unity through food while empowering small businesses.

She explained that the initiative gives vendors “a soft landing” by helping them showcase products, generate revenue, and connect with new audiences.

“Access Bank is working with us to ensure that small businesses gain visibility and revenue opportunities through the festival,” she said.

Chukwueke added that the festival’s concept was inspired by the taste and aroma of traditional firewood-cooked jollof rice, which symbolises togetherness and celebration across African homes.

As part of this year’s programme, she said, chefs from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Kenya will collaborate to create a signature dish called West African Jollof, highlighting regional flavours and culinary exchange.

Marketing Director of Firewood Jollof Nigeria, Chibuzor Chukwueke, noted that beyond entertainment, the event contributes significantly to Nigeria’s creative economy by supporting local food enterprises and driving tourism.

Chukwueke added that the festival, which recorded over 10,000 visitors last year, expects to attract more than 20,000 participants this year.