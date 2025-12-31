FG backs Ondo deep seaport to reduce pressure on Apapa, Tin Can

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, said the Ondo Deep Seaport‘s location along the Atlantic corridor would significantly reduce pressure on existing ports, boost non-oil exports, enhance ease of doing business and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the South-west.

Oyetola, while presenting the revalidated certificate for the Ondo Deep Sea Port to the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at his office in Abuja, reassured that the port is a national asset that would strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in global shipping and create a new hub for exports, manufacturing and job creation.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Dr Bolaji Akinola, yesterday, said the deep seaport would catalyse trade, industrialisation and regional economic integration.

He said the port aligned squarely with the Federal Government’s agenda to diversify the economy through maritime infrastructure, logistics and coastal development.

Oyetola further described the port’s revalidation as a strategic intervention by the Federal Government to unlock Ondo State’s vast maritime and blue economy potential.

“The revalidated licence provides certainty to investors and sends a strong signal that Nigeria is ready for serious maritime investments. With the supporting infrastructure planned around the port, Ondo State is positioning itself as a major player in the blue economy,” the Minister said.

On his part, the Governor recalled that the licence, originally obtained during his tenure as deputy governor, had suffered setbacks due to a naming error in the initial business case, which required the preparation of a fresh and comprehensive submission.

“This revalidated certificate is a turning point for Ondo State. It validates our vision for industrial growth, job creation and sustainable development anchored on our long coastline and maritime assets,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa further explained that his administration was prioritising supporting infrastructure, including the dualisation of access roads to industrial zones and modernisation projects, alongside preparations for residential, educational and hospitality facilities to cater to the expected influx of workers and investors.

The governor reiterated that the port and associated projects would have a statewide impact, driving inclusive development across all local government areas.