FG directs shipping firms, airlines to submit cargo manifests on NSW

The Federal Government has directed shipping companies and airlines operating in Nigeria to submit their sea and air cargo manifests exclusively through the National Single Window (NSW) platform, marking a major milestone in the effort to launch the trade harmonisation platform.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy yesterday, the move is to streamline trade processes and improve efficiency at the country’s ports and airports.

The directive, the statement signed by Spokesman of the Minister, Dr Bolaji Akinola, claimed, was contained in a letter dated November 17, 2025, with reference number FMF/OHMF/CW/NSW/01, signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and addressed to stakeholders in the maritime and aviation sectors.

Edun said the directive follows the inauguration of the NSW Project by President Bola Tinubu on April 16, 2024. He said the project was a central pillar of the Federal Government’s strategy to modernise Nigeria’s import and export processes, enhance trade facilitation and increase government revenue.

The NSW is designed to integrate the activities of multiple government agencies involved in trade on a single digital platform. Its user acceptance testing kicked off late last year ahead of the rollout scheduled for this quarter.

Edun said the integration would ensure faster clearance of goods and services, improve operational efficiency at ports of entry and exit, and significantly reduce bureaucratic delays that have historically hampered trade operations.

He explained that the platform aligned with global best practices as defined by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

He highlighted two core principles underpinning the Single Window system – a single-entry point for all trade documentation and a single submission of data, which would allow information to be provided once and shared across all relevant agencies.

“In line with these principles, the NSW will serve as the single-entry point for the submission of all sea and air manifests. All shipping lines and airlines are therefore ordered to integrate with the NSW platform to ensure seamless manifest submission.

“The government believes the policy will eliminate multiple documentation requirements, enhance transparency, improve data accuracy, and strengthen coordination among regulatory agencies operating at the ports and airports,” the minister reportedly said.