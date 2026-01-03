FG reaffirms commitment to Nigeria-China strategic bilateral trade, economic partnership

President Bola Tinubu (right) with the Director-General, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, on a visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As the partnership between Nigeria and China enters its next phase, the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has expressed confidence that Nigeria–China cooperation will continue to mature and deliver enduring outcomes, advancing the shared vision of a China–Nigeria community with a shared future.

“Nigeria reflects positively on the progress of Nigeria–China relations over the course of 2025, following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as agreed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and President Xi Jinping during the state visit to China in September 2024. The past year has seen sustained engagement at political, economic, and technical levels, reinforcing a relationship anchored on mutual respect, development cooperation, and shared interests.

“Throughout 2025, cooperation between both countries continued to expand across priority areas including infrastructure development, trade and investment, industrial capacity building, technology exchange, and people-to-people relations. These engagements have further strengthened institutional linkages and provided a more structured framework for advancing mutually beneficial outcomes.

The relationship between both nations, in line with Nigeria’s long standing foreign policy posture, remains firmly guided by respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to established international principles. In this regard, Nigeria has consistently upheld the One-China principle as the basis of its relations with the People’s Republic of China.”

As Nigeria looks ahead to 2026, he stated that it remains committed to consolidating and deepening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China in practical, results-oriented ways.

“Nigeria will continue to uphold the One-China principle, respect its territorial integrity and support its sovereignty. Priority will continue to be placed on cooperation that directly supports Nigeria’s development objectives, economic diversification, infrastructure delivery, human capital development, technology transfer and long-term sustainability.”