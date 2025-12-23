FG targets affordable Made-in-Nigeria vehicles next year

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting made-in-Nigeria vehicles through policies that deepen local manufacturing, expand consumer credit and reduce the country’s dependence on imported used vehicles.

It plans to do so by ensuring the availability of affordable new cars for Nigerians in 2026.

Oduwole, during a tour of Elizade JAC Motors’ room and factory in Lagos yesterday, commended the automobile company for its newly upgraded assembly plant and strong commitment to local manufacturing of new vehicles.

Speaking after inspecting the showroom with automated systems and two assembly lines—a single-track line for passenger vehicles and a dual-track line dedicated to industrial vehicles, the minister expressed delight at the level of automation and investment.

She said the expansion significantly increased the company’s production capacity, describing it as a clear demonstration of confidence in the Nigerian economy and alignment with the Federal Government’s industrialisation agenda.

“What impressed me most is the willingness of the company’s management to be vested in its product and to stand behind it for the Nigerian people. This commitment to ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ is a priority of the President Bola Tinubu administration, and we are happy to support domestic investors who are reinvesting their profits to expand capacity,” Oduwole said.

Warning against the continued influx of imported used vehicles of questionable quality, she noted that many were refurbished and shipped to Nigeria.

According to her, the President Bola Tinubu administration was determined to work with credible local manufacturers to ensure Nigerians had access to safe, affordable and high-quality new vehicles.

Responding to questions on government support for financing, Oduwole highlighted the President’s push for expanded consumer credit, noting that access to mortgages, vehicle financing and household goods was essential for improving living standards and reducing corruption pressures.

She insists Nigerians must have access to credit facilities, stressing that consumer financing was central to stimulating demand for locally manufactured vehicles.

On his part, the Managing Director of Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Demola Ade-Ojo, said the minister’s visit provided an opportunity to showcase the company’s investment in upgrading its assembly plant and improving production levels up to international standards.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Sales, Elizade JAC Autoland Limited, Mr. Biola Odukomaiya, said affordability remained the major reason many Nigerians opt for imported used vehicles, despite the risks associated with their unknown condition.

He said the company’s 2026 strategy was to make newly made in Nigeria vehicles more accessible through lower-priced products, bundled with maintenance and service packages.

Odukomaiya added that the integrated offering of the automobile form was designed to protect consumers and ensure long-term value for their peace of mind.