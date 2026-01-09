FG to review tariffs for industrial growth, lower production costs

In a renewed push to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness and support domestic manufacturing, the Federal Government has commenced a review of the country’s tariff framework to align fiscal policy with the realities facing local producers.

This followed a high-level meeting with the Tariffs Review Board and the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, where existing tariff regimes were weighed against the backdrop of rising production costs and foreign exchange pressures.

The minister stated that the review aimed to reposition tariffs as a tool for economic development rather than a constraint on productivity.

The focus, she noted, was on encouraging local production, protecting home-grown industries, and easing the cost of doing business across key manufacturing value chains.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the government is seeking a more responsive tariff structure that reflects the Federal Government’s broader industrialisation agenda, while ensuring market stability in an increasingly volatile global trade environment.

“Our objective is to create a tariff regime that supports local manufacturers, strengthens value chains and promotes sustainable industrial expansion. This means striking a careful balance between meeting essential import needs and protecting domestic industries from unfair competition,” the minister said.

Key issues discussed included the identification of tariff-related bottlenecks affecting manufacturers, particularly in sectors dependent on imported raw materials and intermediate goods.

Participants also examined options for providing fiscal relief to domestic producers facing high input costs, to boost output, preserve jobs, and enhance competitiveness.

The meeting underscored the need for data-driven policy decisions, with general agreement that tariff adjustments must be guided by empirical evidence on their impact on production costs, consumer prices and employment.

By refining these fiscal levers, the government believes it can unlock industrial capacity, attract investment and deepen local value addition.

The move comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, which has grappled with multiple headwinds, including energy costs, logistics challenges and currency volatility.

No doubt, a more coherent and predictable tariff regime could provide much-needed breathing space for local firms and improve confidence among investors.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to building a more resilient and competitive economy, stressing that industrial growth remains central to its economic strategy.