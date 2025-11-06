Firm announces leadership appointments

The board and management of PANA Holdings have announced a series of strategic appointments to its leadership team.

According to a statement by the Chairman of PANA Holdings, Dr Daere Akobo, the company has approved the appointments of Daisy Maduagwu as Executive Director, Global Business Services; Adetoke George-Toyon as Group Chief Operating Officer; and Chukwuemeka Igilar as the Vice President, PE Energy. Their appointments take immediate effect.

Maduagwu started her career at PE Energy, a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, in 2010 as an Inside Sales Specialist and rose through the ranks to Strategic Sourcing Lead, Deputy Managing Director, and later Vice President. She holds a master’s degree in supply chain management and a bachelor’s degree in economics and educational management.

Adetoke George-Toyon brings over 15 years of executive-level experience. She has consistently delivered transformational outcomes, unlocking value through innovative deal structuring, asset monetisation, joint venture governance, and portfolio optimisation.

As the Group Chief Operating Officer, she brings a unique blend of commercial acumen, operational excellence, and people-centred leadership to drive innovation, growth, and long-term value creation across the Group’s diverse portfolio.

Before her appointment, Adetoke held senior leadership roles at Swift Oil Ltd (Group General Manager), Shell Petroleum Development Company, Ivygate Advisory, Etisalat, and MTN Nigeria, spearheading the commercial maturation of significant upstream assets.

In her previous role at Shell, she played a pivotal role in the company’s $5 billion Nigerian asset divestment program, where she negotiated Nigeria’s first wet gas deal for the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

As Vice President, PE Energy, Chukwuemeka Igilar is expected to provide strategic and operational leadership, driving innovation, collaboration, and business growth across teams.