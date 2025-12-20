Firm launches Thorntina-74 into Nigerian market

Thorntina-74, an herbal mixture, from Ghana has been launched into the Nigerian market.Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of the product in Nigeria, Mr Henry Seymour, said that the launch marked the formal introduction of a product that reflects the strength of African herbal innovation.

According to him, Thorntina-74 was developed by Diagnostic Herbal Industry (DHI), Ghana, and has received approval from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for sale in Nigeria. Seymour, represented by Mr Yinka Adeoti, a former travel officer with United States Consulate General in Lagos, said the product has recorded wide acceptance in countries such as Ghana, South Africa, and Sierra Leone, where thousands of users rely on it for general wellbeing, immune support and daily vitality.

“This strong international track record gives us confidence as we begin our journey in the Nigerian market,” he said.

“We are particularly proud that Thorntina-74 has met all regulatory requirements and received full NAFDAC approval. Nigerians can be assured that this is a product they can trust,” Seymour said.

On distribution, he explained that Thorntina-74 would not be sold openly in the market, but would be available only through accredited agents and selected pharmacy outlets.Seymour further stated that while orthodox medicine remains relevant, alternative medicine has provided relief in cases where some ailments have continued to defy conventional treatment.“Our vision is to build Thorntina-74 into one of Nigeria’s most trusted herbal wellness brands; one that reflects African excellence, regulatory compliance and shared economic growth,” he said.Also speaking at the event, the Director of DHI, Ghana, Dr Kwame Osei-Konadu, said that the organisation’s mission is to bring succour to people in need of healthcare.He stressed that although there are numerous herbal products in the market, Thorntina-74 stands out, adding that the product would continue to improve lives by boosting immunity and supporting overall health.