Firm marks 25 years, showcases Nigerian manufacturing resilience

Indigenous printing firm, PromoPrint Ventures Limited has marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration that doubled as a tribute to Nigerian resilience, innovation and the staying power of local manufacturing.

‎

The event, held at the Lagos Motor Boat Club, drew business leaders, clients and stakeholders who commended the company’s growth and its founder’s commitment to building world-class capacity locally.

‎

The evening featured an exhibition of PromoPrint’s earliest works including its first printed T-shirt from the year 2000 alongside custom-designed patterns produced on indigenous cotton fabric (Funtau), proudly worn by guests.

‎

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Patricia Ojora, recounted the complexities of running a manufacturing business in Nigeria but affirmed that passion and belief in local capability have kept the company thriving.

‎

“We’ve been able to do it and we enjoy it. There’s nothing better than creation,” she said. “I believe we should be able to do things well in Nigeria. We don’t need to always import.”

‎

Ojora noted that PromoPrint has succeeded in reversing long-held perceptions about locally produced promotional materials, attracting clients who previously sourced printing services abroad. “People used to print outside the country because they didn’t trust the quality in Nigeria,” she said. “But we can produce good quality here.”

‎

Operating as a full-service printing production hub, PromoPrint manages all processes in-house from graphic design and garment production to corporate gifts and branded materials.

‎

“What we are selling is peace of mind in a chaotic place,” she added, highlighting the company’s emphasis on reliability and consistency. Looking ahead, Ojora said the company is investing heavily in technology, including artificial intelligence, automation and modern production tools. “Our automated printing carousel can churn out 10,000 tees a day if needed,” she said, noting that several corporate customers rely on the company’s scale and speed.

‎

Among the dignitaries present was renowned banker Atedo Peterside (CON), Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, who praised PromoPrint’s longevity as evidence of strong leadership and business discipline.

‎

“If you’ve kept a business going for 10 years, it means you’re doing something right. If you keep it going for 20, you’re doing something very correct,” he said. “Patricia must be doing something phenomenally right.”

‎

Also speaking, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, underscored the significance of PromoPrint’s survival in a landscape where even multinational manufacturers have struggled.

‎

“When you think of how many big multinationals…gave up on Nigerian manufacturing, then you have to think about those like Patricia,” she said. “She didn’t give up.”

‎

Awosika described the PromoPrint story as a reminder of the critical role entrepreneurs play in sustaining Nigeria’s SME and manufacturing sectors. “The Nigerian entrepreneur is a star, and even more so, the Nigerian manufacturer,” she declared.

‎

The evening closed with tributes to Ojora and her team for their creativity, tenacity and commitment to building local value. Guests described the anniversary as a celebration not just of a company, but of the persistence that fuels Nigerian enterprise.

