Firm, OAAN launch globetrotter to drive industry growth, better service

TO aid efficient service delivery, GlobeTrotter, in collaboration with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria and DataShare Service Limited, has launched a new digital platform to serve as a meeting point for Out-of-Home advertising asset owners and other stakeholders including buyers.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, the President, Out-of-home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Dr Sola Akinsiku, noted that for decades, the OAAN industry has been the bedrock of brand visibility across Nigeria, painting cityscapes with creativity, turningroads into runways for brand stories and connectingadvertisers with millions of consumers in their daily journey.

“We are proud of this legacy. However, we have also been acutely aware of the challenges: a marketplace often constrained by physical limitations, manual processes and fragmented access.”

We knew that to truly unlock the immense potential of OOH in Nigeria, we needed to bridge the gaps between traditions and technology. We needed to create a system that is more efficient, more transparent and more accessible to a global audience.”

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO, Globetrotter OOH Limited, Mr Ayodele Akingbade,said globetrotter is an online marketplace where owners and advertisers meet to transact with unprecedented speed, clarity and efficiency.

“We built globetrotter to bridge the gaps between technology and OOH and to give every stakeholder the tools to grow, collaborate and scale. Globetrotter is not just a software, it is a platform designed to modernise, digitise and democratise the buying and selling of OOH assets. With globetrotter, we are placing Nigeria and Africa firmly on the global map of technology enabled OOH trading. This platform empowers the smallest billboard owner and the largest agency with equal access to opportunity.”