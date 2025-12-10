Firm seeks end to corporate banking frustrations across Africa, launches Manovar

In direct response to long-standing inefficiencies in the sector, African fintech leader, Bazara Tech Inc., has launched Manovar, a comprehensive AI-powered corporate banking platform.

The company promises the new solution will streamline operations, enhance security, and deliver real-time intelligence to financial institutions and their enterprise clients.

The launch comes after a stealth development phase involving deep collaboration with leading commercial banks. Manovar is already live and processing transactions for two major banking institutions with footprints across the continent, proving its operational readiness in diverse African markets.

According to Bazara Tech, the platform was born from a necessity to solve the critical problem of fragmentation.

Many banks currently juggle multiple software systems for treasury, approvals, and client servicing, leading to delays, errors, and elevated operational costs. Manovar integrates these functions into one intelligent hub, featuring automated workflows, real-time global liquidity dashboards, and machine learning-powered fraud detection.

Co-founder and CPTO of Bazara Tech, Tunji Odumuboni, said: “We asked banks and their corporate clients about their biggest headaches. Manovar is the answer. This platform turns disjointed, manual processes into a seamless, automated, and intelligent experience. It’s built for the complexity and pace of modern African business.”

A key feature is its deployment flexibility. Understanding the varied regulatory and infrastructure landscape, Bazara Tech is offering Manovar both as a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and as an on-premise installation, giving banks full control over their data and compliance.

Head of Products, Lanre Akomolafe, emphasised the transformative potential of such technology. “When you remove the friction from corporate banking, you unlock growth. Businesses can manage their finances more dynamically, and banks can offer superior service without proportionally increasing their overhead. It’s a win-win engineered for scale,” he stated.

The company’s leadership views this as more than a product launch. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Boye Ademola, described it as a pivotal step in Bazara Tech’s broader ambition.

“Africa’s economic ascent requires financial infrastructure that is robust, smart, and agile. Manovar provides that foundation for institutions ready to lead. Our journey is accelerating, and this is just the beginning,” Ademola declared.

With the product now officially launched, Bazara Tech has immediately shifted focus to aggressive regional expansion. The company has identified key markets in West and East Africa, as well as opportunities in the United Kingdom and the Gulf region, as part of its strategy to establish Manovar as the corporate banking platform of choice for forward-thinking institutions.

Market observers note that the success of Manovar could significantly elevate the operational capability of African banks, enabling them to better serve large local corporations and multinationals, and ultimately retain more financial activity within the continent’s digital ecosystem.