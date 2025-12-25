Firm unveils AI-powered assistants for finance, home management

HelpMe AI Solutions Nigeria, is on the cusp of revolutionising daily life with its upcoming AI products. The tech firm is crafting tools that integrate intelligent technology into financial services, business support, and home automation, all designed for the Nigerian market.

At the core is HelpMe AI, a versatile assistant that handles a range of tasks from one platform. Users can send money, purchase airtime, settle bills, order food with nearby delivery options, utilise dispatch riders, and enhance business operations. It’s particularly geared toward startups, allowing seamless registration and integration to improve productivity. The company’s second offering, HelpMe AI Home Automation, extends AI to residential spaces. Features include AI sensors for security, smart lighting, remote gate control, and CCTV monitoring, enabling homeowners to stay connected globally.

Supported by elite Nigerian engineers, HelpMe AI Solutions is building these services with a focus on reliability and ease. The full suite is slated for a 2026 rollout, promising to make AI a staple in everyday routines.

Related News

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Nwaeke, shared his vision: “Our mission is to bring powerful AI into the hands of real people, making life less stressful and more efficient. “He emphasised accessibility: “We want AI to be simple and safe, not just for tech-savvy users but for everyone. HelpMe AI is your smart partner for daily life and business. “On home automation, Nwaeke noted: “With HelpMe AI Home

Automation, Nigerians can secure and control their homes from anywhere, powered by technology they can trust.

“Looking ahead, he stated: “We’re preparing for launch with tools that are genuinely useful. This is about helping people work faster and live smarter in Nigeria.”HelpMe AI Solutions stands out by prioritising practical applications over hype, aiming to foster a more connected and efficient society.