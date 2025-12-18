Firm unveils N400m festive rewards campaign with world travel carnival

‎PalmPay, a leading digital banking platform in Nigeria, has announced a ₦400 million festive rewards campaign that will offer users cash prizes and fully sponsored international travel experiences for carrying out everyday transactions on its app.

‎

The campaign, which runs from December 17, 2025, to January 8, 2026, is designed to transform routine banking activities into rewarding experiences for users. It coincides with PalmPay’s Purple December brand campaign, which highlights the company’s year-end brand milestones and community-focused initiatives.

‎

At the centre of the promotion is the PalmPay World Travel Carnival, an interactive card-collection feature that allows users to earn digital city cards by completing eligible transactions on the app. The five cities—London, New York, Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town—can be combined to form a World Card, which qualifies users for a share of the cash prize pool.

‎

Users who create multiple World Cards stand to earn higher cash rewards, while uncombined cards can be exchanged with friends and other PalmPay users to complete additional sets.

‎

In addition to cash prizes, the campaign offers free international travel opportunities. In each round, the two users with the highest number of eligible transactions of ₦100 and above, and who have at least one World Card, will win an all-expenses-paid overseas trip.

‎

The travel package covers visa fees, return international airfare, five days and four nights hotel accommodation, meals, airport transfers, local transportation for scheduled tours, and visits to selected attractions.

‎

Winners will be selected through a transparent leaderboard system, with rewards credited automatically at the end of each round on December 25, December 31 and January 8.

‎

To participate, users are required to complete specific tasks on the PalmPay app—such as airtime purchase, data subscription and transfers—to earn city cards, collect all five cards, exchange with friends if necessary, and combine them into a World Card. Increased transaction activity improves users’ ranking on the leaderboard and boosts their chances of winning the global travel prize.

‎

PalmPay noted that strict measures have been put in place to ensure fairness, warning that the use of bots, fake accounts or any form of manipulation could result in disqualification or account suspension. The free travel prize is limited to one per user throughout the campaign.

‎

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Marketing and Communication, Femi Hanson, said the campaign reflects PalmPay’s commitment to delivering real value to its users.

‎

“This festive rewards campaign is about turning everyday banking into meaningful value for our users. With the World Travel Carnival as the headline activation, we are reinforcing PalmPay’s promise of being the smarter way to bank—where smart financial decisions unlock bigger opportunities,” he said.