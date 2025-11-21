Firm unveils new deals, advisory services unit

Stransact, an accounting firm, has launched its new deals and advisory services unit.

This strategic expansion positions Stransact as a comprehensive partner for businesses navigating complex capital markets, mergers, acquisitions and growth opportunities.

Complementing this milestone, the firm has also appointed Kalu Uwagwu as director of the new unit.

With his career spanning decades in banking and asset management, Uwagwu brings unparalleled expertise to spearhead the initiative, promising to unlock new avenues for corporate exploitation in Nigeria’s dynamic economic landscape.

The Deals and Advisory Services is a bespoke division designed to bridge the gap between financial strategy and execution, empowering clients to thrive in an era of opportunity and uncertainty.

The scope is expansive, encompassing a full spectrum of transaction advisory services tailored to the unique pulses of the Nigerian and West African markets.

At its core, the unit will specialise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), where Stransact’s experts will guide companies through due diligence, valuation, negotiation and integration processes, the company said.

“Imagine a mid-sized agribusiness eyeing expansion into neighbouring Ghana. Our team will dissect financial synergies, mitigate risks from currency fluctuations and structure deals that maximise shareholder value while complying with cross-border regulations. Beyond M&A, the services extend to capital raising, whether through equity offerings, debt instruments or hybrid structures.

“In a market where venture capital inflows reached $1.8 billion in 2024, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), Stransact’s advisory will demystify the fundraising journey, from crafting compelling pitch decks to selecting the right investors,” Managing Partner at Stransact, Eben Joels, said.