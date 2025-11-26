Firms extend digital-to-print services opportunities to MSMEs

The growing demand for affordable digital-to-print services is attracting new investment attention, as Kodak Moments and its Nigerian partner, Studio 24, have introduced a photo-printing package designed to support small businesses and existing studios seeking to expand revenue streams.

The firms said the initiative responds to shifting consumer behaviour, where mobile photography has surged ahead of on-site printing capacity.

Speaking at the launch event, ‎representatives explained that the rollout focuses on an integrated system of thermal printers, software and operator training, enabling customers to print images directly from mobile phones or other digital storage.

Business Manager of the Middle East and Africa for Kodak Moments, Alfred Otieno, described the offering as part of the company’s wider strategy to strengthen its footprint in Africa through partnerships.

Stakeholders said the model is built to serve established studios that currently provide only soft-copy images, and individuals seeking to enter the photo-printing market with relatively low start-up costs.

Otieno noted that the equipment is intended to help operators convert digital demand into physical products.

According to him, operators will receive continuous training, software updates and technical support to adapt to changing market requirements, emphasising ongoing engagement rather than one-off equipment sales.