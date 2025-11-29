Firms set to reward shoppers in Shop Smart promo

‎Leading digital banking platforms, PalmPay and e-commerce giant Jumia are entering the final week of their joint Black Friday reward campaign, Shop Smart & Earn Big, which runs from November 7 to December 1.

‎

The initiative, designed to make holiday shopping more affordable, has offered customers cashback rewards when they shop on Jumia and pay with PalmPay. As the campaign winds down, both companies say more shoppers still stand a chance to benefit.

‎

Under the offer, customers who spend between N5,000 and N20,000 will receive N1,000 cashback, while purchases of N20,000 and above attract N2,000 cashback. The reward is available to the first 300 shoppers each day, and applies every Wednesday to Friday until the closing date, December 1, 2025.

‎

To participate, shoppers are required to visit Jumia, add items to their cart, select PalmPay at checkout, and receive instant cashback directly into their PalmPay wallet