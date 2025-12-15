FIRS Tax reforms: Afri Invoice records upsurge in businesses embracing e-invoicing ahead New Year’s takeoff

As the clock ticks towards January 1, 2026, thousands of Nigerian businesses are rushing to digitalise their invoicing systems before the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) new tax reforms come into force.

This shift will fundamentally change how business transactions are recorded and taxed across the country.

To ease this transition, Afri Invoice, Nigeria’s leading SaaS (Software as a Service) platform for digital invoicing, tax compliance, and payment tracking is offering incentives to early adopters.

According to Mark Odenore, Founder and CEO of Afri Invoice, “As the new tax laws take effect, many Nigerian businesses will need to adapt their invoicing processes. At this critical juncture, we’re offering incentives to businesses that start their digital invoicing journey early. We understand the challenges of manual invoicing and tax compliance, and we want to support businesses in making this transition as smooth as possible.”

Mark added: “ We’re excited to see our platform make a tangible impact on the Nigerian business landscape. Our incentives are designed to support businesses of all sizes in taking the first step towards digital transformation. By joining the Afri Invoice community, businesses can leverage our cutting-edge technology to automate invoicing, track payments, and stay compliant with the latest tax laws.

“We’re confident that our platform will not only help businesses meet the new tax requirements but also drive efficiency, transparency, and growth

“By leveraging digital tools, businesses can streamline their financial operations, avoid fines and penalties, reduce errors and improve cash flow. We’re excited to see how our platform can make a positive impact on Nigerian businesses,” he added.

Afri Invoice is built on three core pillars designed specifically for Nigerian business realities:

Professional and Secure: With a 99.7per cent compliance rate and 100per cent penalty-free record, Afri Invoice validates every invoice before transmission with QR code authentication, complete audit trails, and automatic data synchronisation.

It meets all FIRS technical requirements, eliminating the average audit penalties.

Mobile-First Design: The platform works perfectly on mobile devices, even in low-data environments, and functions offline during power cuts automatically syncing when connectivity returns. It includes mobile receipt capture for instant digital storage.

Comprehensive Business Management: Users get real-time dashboards with financial analytics, customer database management, product catalogues, multi-business entity management, and automated payment tracking. Professional, branded invoices with QR codes and automatic VAT calculations are created in under five minutes. Payment tracking integrates bank transfers, debit cards, and mobile money through Flutterwave and Kuda Bank. Invoices can be sent via email or WhatsApp.