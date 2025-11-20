FirstBank hosts SMEConnect webinar to empower SMEs

FirstBank has announced its upcoming SMEConnect Webinar scheduled to be held on 26 November 2025.

The SMEConnect Webinar is one of the platforms through which FirstBank delivers its capacity-building propositions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the bank said.

It is designed to empower SMEs with the knowledge, tools and resources needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

The upcoming webinar, themed ‘Strategies for SMEs: Securing Your Business Under the New Tax Law’, will guide participants through the upcoming changes in tax regulations, ensuring they are well-equipped to comply with the new requirements.

Industry experts and thought leaders, including Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele (Keynote speaker); the Financial Controller, FirstBank, Yemi Adesanya and Head of SME Banking at FirstBank, Dr Abiodun Famuyiwa, will share insights on overcoming challenges, leveraging digital tools and accessing financial opportunities designed to support SME growth.

Speaking ahead of the event, Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, said:

“SMEConnect Webinar is an initiative to ensure that SMEs are not only equipped to survive but positioned to scale sustainably in the competitive marketplace.

“The implementation of the new tax policy is fast approaching; hence, we want to provide all businesses with adequate information and insights on the new requirements to help them navigate the regulations.”

The webinar will also focus on the benefits of formalisation and the suite of banking solutions available to registered and unregistered businesses, especially the FirstSME accounts for businesses.