FirstBank leads conversation on economic growth

FirstBank will hold its yearly Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 on Tuesday.The theme of the session is ‘The Great Calibration: Mastering Resilience in an Era of Asynchronous Growth’, the bank said.

The Nigeria Economic Outlook is a yearly customer-facing session, which sets the tone on prevailing economic realities, equipping FirstBank customers with insights to navigate the economy effectively at the start of the year.

The 2026 edition will review Nigeria’s economic landscape over the past year, provide an outlook for 2026 and deliver expert perspectives on global and domestic trends and their implications for the economy in the year ahead.

Commenting ahead of the event, the Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Olayinka Ijabiyi said: “FirstBank remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Nigerian businesses and individuals and this event is a testament to that commitment. As we welcome the new year, the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2025 will serve as a platform for our customers and stakeholders to learn how to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s economic landscape in 2026.

“This initiative aims to help them make informed decisions based on expert recommendations and insights garnered from the session to drive giant transformative progress, allowing both businesses and individuals to thrive in the new year.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence, Afrexim Bank, Dr Yemi Kale.

Following the keynote, a high-level panel discussion will feature Olusegun Zaccheaus, Chief Economist, PwC; Francis Anatogu, Chief Executive, Transaharan and Bongo Adi, a professor of economics and data analytics, Lagos Business School.

Others are Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki; Cheta Nwanze, Lead Partner at SBM Intelligence; Osahon Ogieva, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank; Ayokunle Ojo, Head, Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing, FirstBank and Laura Fisayo-Kolawole, Head of Equities and Alternative Solutions, First Asset Management.