FirstBank plants 50,000 trees in three years

In a move that reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has completed the planting of 50,000 trees across the country within three years, fulfilling its pledge under the bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) initiative.

The Chief Executive of FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, disclosed this during a tree-planting ceremony held at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos State, as part of activities marking the bank’s 2025 CR&S Week.

Alebiosu, while addressing stakeholders, partners, and volunteers at the tree planting event, said the initiative reflects the bank’s long-standing commitment to promoting biodiversity, conservation, and climate awareness.

“It is a pleasure to partner once again with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on this initiative, demonstrating our shared commitment to promoting biodiversity, conservation and climate awareness – key pillars of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values,” he said.

The FirstBank CEO explained that the campaign, launched in 2023, was designed to achieve the planting of 50,000 trees by 2025 — a target the bank has now completed.

“This campaign, which was formally launched in 2023 with the vision of planting 50,000 trees by 2025, saw us planting 1,000 trees at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos in 2023, and an additional 30,000 trees in 2024, during the CR&S Week,” he noted. “This year, it is my pleasure to inform you that we will be planting the remaining 20,000 trees in line with our earlier promise of 50,000 trees by 2025.”

According to him, the effort aligns with the Paris Agreement and Nigeria’s Green Recovery Plan, reinforcing FirstBank’s resolve to contribute meaningfully to both national and global climate action.

“These efforts align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and Nigeria’s Green Recovery Plan, reinforcing our resolve to contribute meaningfully to global and national efforts in combating climate change and promoting ecological restoration,” Alebiosu said.

He emphasised that the bank’s sustainability drive is rooted in its over 130-year legacy of supporting national development. “At FirstBank, our commitment to environmental stewardship is deeply rooted in our legacy of over 130 years of nation-building. We recognise that a thriving economy depends on a thriving planet. Therefore, we must all come together and make deliberate efforts to preserve the ecosystems that sustain life and livelihood,” he stated.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s CR&S Week, “SPARK… A Way of Life,” Alebiosu said the campaign encourages Nigerians to “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness,” adding that true leadership goes beyond corporate success.

Alebiosu commended the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and volunteers for their partnership and dedication, noting that their contributions continue to inspire the bank’s sustainability journey.