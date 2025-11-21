Foundation, ECOWAS launch digital capacity programme for MSMEs

The InnoPower Africa Foundation and the ECOWAS Small Business Coalition (ESBC) on Friday launched a landmark Capacity Building and Training (CB&T) Programme aimed at accelerating digital transformation and boosting the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across all 15 ECOWAS member states.

The initiative marks a major step toward bridging the region’s digital skills gap, especially among small businesses that form the backbone of West Africa’s economy.

In a statement, the Director of the InnoPower Africa Foundation, Remy Chukwunyere, said a key feature of the initiative is the introduction of the ECOWAS Business AI Studio, developed by InnoPower Africa in partnership with US-based collaborators.

Chukwunyere said: “This state-of-the-art digital platform is designed specifically for indigenous users and MSMEs, providing easy access to advanced AI-powered business tools tailored to the needs of local entrepreneurs.

“The studio supports business growth by enabling owners to automate tasks, gain market intelligence, access financial resources, and streamline business formalisation, all within a user-friendly environment.”

Speaking at the launch, Founder of InnoPower Africa, Mr Emil Ekiyor, described the partnership with ESBC as a bold step toward unlocking the region’s digital potential.

He said: “We are proud to collaborate with ESBC to unlock the digital potential of millions across ECOWAS. By integrating the ECOWAS Business AI Studio into our programme, we provide entrepreneurs with cutting-edge technology and training that empowers them to grow, innovate, and compete globally.

“Our ‘Train the Trainers’ approach ensures this impact multiplies, equipping communities to lead their own transformation.”

The CB&T flagship “Train the Trainers” model will roll out across ECOWAS in the coming weeks, preparing 250 Master Trainers with advanced digital innovation skills.

These trainers will, in turn, guide thousands of MSMEs, especially women and youth, in leveraging the AI Studio and other resources to boost productivity and forge new connections within the digital economy.

Participants in the programme will benefit from: “Scalable innovation and digital skills upskilling; greater productivity and improved market access for MSMEs; expanded entry to regional and global opportunities; enhanced digital resilience and workforce preparedness.”

Regional President of the ECOWAS Small Business Coalition, Dr Abdulrashid Ibrahim Yerima, said empowering MSMEs with AI capabilities is critical to unlocking inclusive and sustainable growth in the region.

Yerima said: “With the new AI Studio, developed with InnoPower and American partners, we are giving our MSMEs the tools, training, and ecosystem support they need to write Africa’s next chapter of inclusive growth.

“This strategic partnership is expected to reposition West Africa at the forefront of the global digital economy, supporting the ECOWAS Commission’s vision to uplift vulnerable groups and enabling women and youth to thrive in the future of work and business through access to modern technology, targeted training, and collective empowerment.”