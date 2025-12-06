Foundation provides business support to 25 special needs parents in Lagos

The Oyetty Foundation has supported parents with special needs children in Lagos as part of activities celebrating its third anniversary.The foundation presented a Suzuki Mini Bus to Mr. Adenrele Onipede, a parent from the Modupe Cole Special School, Akoka and business support to 25 other parents.

The gesture drew emotional reactions from guests, as the support helps to ease the burdens of families who often struggle with mobility and daily care demands.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of the foundation, Mrs. Oyetola Akande, reflected on the organisation’s progress and the increasing number of beneficiaries of its empowerment programmes.

“We have supported many parents in ways that help them rebuild their lives.”

Some have started businesses, some returned to school, while others secured jobs. Our mission is simple, to empower parents caring for children with mental and developmental conditions.”

Addressing parents, Akande urged them to embrace their children with love and patience. She, however, said caregiving begins with self-care, which enables parents to provide the best support possible.

Mrs. Oluwatomi Alakija, who presented the foundation’s annual scorecard, revealed that over 25 parents received direct support in the past year, while more than 60 families have benefited since the foundation’s inception.

She disclosed that business support worth over ₦79 million has been provided to help parents revive and sustain their livelihoods. Husband of the founder, Mr. Olusegun Akande, commended the team for its consistency, compassion, and dedication to families in need, encouraging them to continue delivering their work with excellence.

A team member, Isola Oladimeji, expressed appreciation to partner schools, parents, and teachers for their patience and resilience, noting their indispensable role in supporting children’s growth and development.

One of the most moving testimonies came from Mrs. Adeosun Anike, a beneficiary, who shared her personal story of overcoming overwhelming difficulties before discovering the foundation, described the organisation’s support as life-changing.